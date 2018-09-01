Skip to content
901 FC
901 FC at Atlanta United II
901 FC embarrassed in Tampa in most lopsided loss of season
Memphis crumbles in final minutes in 0-1 loss at Birmingham
Memphis forces 0-0 draw at Saint Louis with 10 men
901 FC adds two experienced players to roster
More 901 FC Headlines
901 FC forward Brandon Allen honored in USL Championship Team of the Week
Memphis 901 FC forward, Elliot Collier named USL play of the week
Memphis 901 FC eliminated from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Memphis cruises to 4-0 win over Hartford in third round of U.S. Open Cup
Memphis 901 FC scores road win over Hartford
901 FC goal gets global exposure
Another heartbreaker as 901 FC goes 2-2 against Birmingham
USL Memphis renamed Memphis 901 FC