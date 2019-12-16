Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak
2020 election
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Sanders told Russia is trying to help his campaign
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows health care, environment are important issues with Nevada voters
Russia is looking to help Trump win in 2020, election security official told lawmakers
More than 6,000 Shelby County residents vote early in presidential primary
Video
More 2020 election Headlines
2020 Democrats step up attacks to blunt Bloomberg’s rise
Iowa releases 62 percent of caucus results after delay
Online misinformation fuels doubt as 2020 vote kicks off
Local lawmakers urge residents to register to vote as deadline draws near
Video
Clinton says 'nobody likes' Sanders, won't commit to backing him if he's the Democratic nominee
Sanders didn't think a woman could be president, Warren says
Trump-loyal Mississippi senator qualifies for reelection
Sanders says he’ll enact national drinking water standards if elected
Joe Biden says he would consider a Republican for his running mate
Trump threatens to bypass Commission on Presidential Debates