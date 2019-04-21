Skip to content
2020 census
Census Bureau hiring 1,000 in Shelby County for 2020 census
President Trump expected to announce executive action on census
Barr sees a legal way to ask about citizenship on census
Trump says he’s mulling executive order for census
Trump says he is ‘absolutely moving forward’ with census question, contradicting his own administration’s officials
Trump administration is printing the census without a citizenship question
Supreme Court blocks 2020 census citizenship question
Justices seem ready to OK asking citizenship on census
Accuracy at core of Supreme Court case over census question