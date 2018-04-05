Skip to content
201 poplar
Meth, marijuana, rolling papers, more found in man's body at 201 Poplar
Video
Man arrested for trying to bring a gun into 201 Poplar
Video shows moments of deadly deputy-involved exchange downtown
Man shot, killed after stabbing deputy in downtown Memphis
Parking outside downtown courthouse causing frustrations
Visitation suspended at 201 Poplar for ‘at least a week’
Repeat offender convicted of molesting court clerk
Young offenders at 201 Poplar show entrepreneurial skills to Howard University students
Attorney to meet with accused shooter in 2-year-old’s death
Police: Wanted man escapes police custody while being taken to jail
Accused Beale Street stabber says he was turned away at 201 Poplar
Accused rapist faces additional charges after heroin, fentanyl found at 201 Poplar
Man recently released from jail claims overcrowding delayed his freedom
Memphis journalist in federal custody after immigration protest arrest
Protest at 201 Poplar results in several arrests