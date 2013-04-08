Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak
13 year old
13-year-old boy attacked by dogs while walking to school
Grandmother speaks out after 13-year-old is injured in Westwood shooting
Police searching for sex offender accused of spending weekend with missing 13-year-old girl
13-year-old charged after stabbing in Grahamwood
7 children fall victim to accidental shootings in Memphis
More 13 year old Headlines
Community mourns death of 13-year-old boy killed in ‘accidental shooting’
Man accused of paying 13-year-old to have sex, then drugging and choking her
A Fight, Facebook, A Mailbox And A 4-Month-Old Who Was Almost Shot
13-Year-Old Girl Identifies Burglars
Mom Chases Down Man Who Slept With Teen Daughter