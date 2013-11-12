Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak
100
Suspect accused of killing woman in front of newborn released on bond
$100,000 Powerball winners in Memphis, Stanton
SCS principal to pay parents to increase perfect attendance
Nearly 100 West Memphis workers laid off after company announces abrupt closing
Major businesses adding jobs for youth
More 100 Headlines
Secret Service Investigating Source Of Fake $100 Bills
Homeless Couple Given Home Strips It To Buy Crack