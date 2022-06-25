MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Getting to smash the 901 FC pre-match guitar was a year in the making for Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams.

He dropped all of his plans after the getting the call to be able to do it Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

“When I was a rookie, I threw the first pitch and they told me I could also do the guitar smash,” Williams said. “So I just never got the opportunity, but I when Shantell brought it up to me yesterday I told her I was down for it, like I put aside all of my plans to make it here today.”

After Thursday night’s NBA Draft, Williams is no longer a rookie. Something that is starting to set it for him

“Just taking it all in. I’m excited to play with these new rookies and just give them the experience I had, easing in, you know, help them out through the ups and downs, goods and bads, and it’s gonna be a fun ride.”

Williams finished his rookie season averaging 8.1 points per game, shooting 31 percent from 3-point range. He trusts Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman to draft the right players, just like they did with him last year.

“I’m sure Zach and the rest of the front office did exactly what they needed to do on draft day this year.”

During Grizzlies exit interviews, Williams said he planned to spend one week with his family and then return to Memphis to train.

“I will 1000% be playing in Summer League.”

Summer League starts July 5 in Utah.