KNOXVILLE – Winners of four straight, Tennessee is rolling and a big reason for its success has been the play of sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler.

Monday, Zeigler took home SEC Player of the Week honors after leading the Vols to wins over Georgia and 10th-ranked Texas.

Zeigler averaged almost 17 points, nine assists, three steals and three rebounds last week while posting his third career double-double, 22 points and 10 assists in UT’s top ten win over that other UT team, from Austin.

Zeigler is just the seventh player in program history with a 20 point, 10 assist game.

Second-ranked Tennessee travels to Gainesville to take on Florida on Wednesday.