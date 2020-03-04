Z-Bo signs on to play in Big3 league, will play at FedEx Forum in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Grizzlies player Zach Randolph has signed on to play in the Big3, league officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Information is very limited, but we know that Z-Bo has agreed to be captain of team Trilogy during the upcoming season. If that’s not exciting enough, his first game with the team will be right here in the Bluff City at the FedEx Forum on June 20.

ROSTER NEWS: Z-Bo AKA Zach Randolph (@MacBo50) has signed as captain of Trilogy this upcoming season! #BIG32020 pic.twitter.com/wxst72TYYF — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) March 4, 2020

The Big3 league, co-founded by rapper Ice Cube, is an off-season basketball league that officially tips off its upcoming season in Memphis in June 2020.

Entering its fourth year on the hardwood, the BIG3 league offers a product unlike any other in pro basketball. As its name suggests, the game pits high-level hoopers in a 3-on-3 format.

Rosters are riddled with former NBA stars, pro basketball journeymen and athletes who have starred at the collegiate level.

The league boasted an average attendance of over 14,000 across 2019.