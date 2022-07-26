MEMPHIS – Going into his 16th NBA season and fresh off signing a new two-year, 16 million dollar deal with the Toronto Raptors, Memphian Thaddeus Young always has time for his hometown.

Case in point, the hundreds of kids who have packed Mitchell high school this week for Young’s annual Shelby Metro basketball camp.

Just one of the many ways Young continues to give back to his Memphis community.

He just got back from Peach Jam where his AAU team, Team Thad competed and what a role model Young has become for these kids.

15 years.

Seven NBA teams and closing in on 150 million dollars in career earnings.

Not that Young ever thought his NBA career would ever be this long… or profitable.

“No. No. Honestly, going into the NBA, I always said that I just wanted to play five to ten years. Now it’s been a blur and I’m going into year 16. So, it’s definitely a blessing,” Young said. “I’m thankful. I don’t take it for granted.”

Young also knows he has a responsibility to give back to the city that raised him.

“Some of the things that I didn’t have growing up. I just want to provide those same opportunities to young kids because I want to see more, be like me. Whether it’s the WNBA or the NBA or being a businessman like I am. So, you know, for me, you know, I love doing these type of things. I love helping empower the youth.”