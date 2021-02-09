Yadi returns to St. Louis for an 18th season

Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on in the third inning of game three of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — It’s been a big couple of weeks for the St, Louis Cardinals.

First resigning Adam Wainwright.

Then trading for perennial All-Star Nolan Arenado and Tuesday, the Cardinals got future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina back in the fold.

Molina back to St. Louis for an 18th season. The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion getting a reported one year, nine million dollar deal.

“I was hoping for St. Louis to step up and put something on the table and that’s what they did,” Molina said. “Obviously, lmy number one, first choice was here in St. Louis. That’s the place I want to be and that’s the place I want to finish my career.”

Spring Training for St. Louis starts next week.

Opening Day is set for April 1st at Cincinnati.