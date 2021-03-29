Wright State’s Katrina Merriweather hired as Memphis’ new women’s basketball coach

Wright State coach Katrina Merriweather reacts to a turnover during the third quarter against Missouri State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Missouri State won 64-39. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

MEMPHIS — Memphis has hired Katrina Merriweather as its new women’s basketball coach after she led Wright State to that program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

Athletic director Laird Veatch announced the hiring Monday.

Merriweather led No. 13 seed Wright State to an upset of fourth-seeded Arkansas in the first round last week before a loss to Missouri State in the second round. She also led Wright State to the only three Horizon League championships in school history.

She becomes the 12th women’s coach in Memphis history.

Melissa McFerrin retired in February.