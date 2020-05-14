WNBA Champion Ashley Shields eager to coach Arlington girls basketball program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arlington girls basketball team is now turning to one of the most successful female hoopers this city has ever had.

“I got the offered the job and I was speechless, I was speechless. When I prayed about it I was like okay this is for me. This is my time. I want it,” said Ashley Shields.

Ashley Shields is the new coach at Arlington and the Melrose product is confident her experience will help lead this team. Shields was the first ever community college player to be drafted in the WNBA, where she was selected 8th overall in 2007. And eventually went on to win a WNBA title in 2008 with the Detroit Shock.

“I am a competitor and that’s what I put in my girls. Taking it step by step, taking it day by day, we are going to do it as a team and I am going to do whatever I have to to get us back,” said Shields.

Shields takes over for a solid Arlington program that was actually in the state semifinals before the coronavirus canceled their tournament. While their recent success is great, Shields’s goals for this program run much deeper than just performance.

“Build that trust and build that relationship with my girls. The wins will come, I believe in team, I believe in family. Like I said, I’ve been on championship teams so I know what it takes on and off the court,” said Shields.

Cause, in the end, this isn’t just another job for Shields.

“I am from Memphis, and I love my city so it means a lot for me to come back and give back to these young ladies and pass no my knowledge that was given to me. I love it, I appreciate it and I am so grateful for it,” said Shields.

Hopefully coaching up the next big name to come out of the area.