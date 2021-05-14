With starters getting the night off, Justise Winslow has his best game as a Grizzlie as reserves knock off Kings

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow (7) shoots the ball ahead of Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, May 14, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Justise Winslow had season highs with 25 points and 13 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to defeat the Sacramento Kings 107-106.

Killian Tillie and Xavier Tillman had 16 points each for Memphis, with Tillman adding 10 rebounds. John Konchar finished with 15 points.

Louis King led the Kings with a career-high 27 points and Damian Jones finished with 17. Justin James scored 16 after tallying a career-high 31 points in Thursday’s loss to the Grizzlies.

The Kings had a chance to win it in the closing seconds, but Terence Davis’ 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.

The Grizzlies held out all their starters and they get set to take on Golden State on Sunday with the eighth seed for next week’s Play-In Tournament going to the winner.