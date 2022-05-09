SAN FRANCISCO – He showed up to shootaround, still limping and in slippers.

So unless this is all some ruse by the Grizzlies, don’t look for Ja Morant to play tonight at Chase Center as the Warriors try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in this Western Conference Semifinal.

Morant doing very little at shootaround and while Taylor Jenkins did say Morant underwent an MRI on that injured knee suffered late in Game three Saturday night, the Grizzlies head coach would not comment on what the MRI showed or the extent of Morant’s injury.

One thing this Grizzly team has shown throughout the season is the ability to play well without their best player, going 20 and 5 without Morant in the line-up.

But that was during the regular season.

This is the playoffs… on the road… against the Warriors.

“It’s not about doing more, it’s about doing better. It’s executing our system better on the offensive end, the way we play with pace and share the ball,” Jenkins said. “Guys elevate their games during those stretches. Then defensively, obviously we did not play to our standard last game. We just got to play to our standard. Anybody that’s on the floor knows what that is. So it’s about the effort, the urgency, attention to detail and we’re going to scrap out there.”

“What he does on the court, it’s extensive. You have to fill that hole. Everybody’s got to chip in on that. It’s not going to be a small effort,” said Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Junior. He brings a lot to the game. So we just, we rally for him just like he would one.”

“Hell of a team for a reason. They’re really deep,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “While it may change a scheme or two in terms of how we’re guarding, it doesn’t change our respect for what they’re capable of.”

Tip time for Game four is 9:00 at Chase Center.