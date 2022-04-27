MEMPHIS – For all the excitement generated by Ja Morant’s fourth quarter heroics Tuesday night, heroics that send the Grizzlies back to Minneapolis with a chance to close out the Timberwolves with a Game six win Friday night, the Grizzlies’ franchise star is not all smiles.

That’s because despite having a 3-2 series lead over the T’Wolves, it’s Minnesota that’s played with the lead for most of this series.

As a matter of fact, the Grizzlies are the only team in NBA history to rally from two, double digit, fourth quarter deficits in the same playoff series.

Impressive, yes.

But what Morant is looking for is what the Grizzlies did in Game two when they left no doubt in a blowout win.

“It feels good when you win. But, me personally, I’m tired of it. I’m tired of playing from behind,” Morant siad. “Game 2, you see what happens when we come out and play from the jump. We’ve just got to have that mindset that we had going into Game 2 into Game 6. Not give them too much life.”

“Everybody knows we are facing the elimination game on Friday, so I don’t – I don’t think anybody is down,” said Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards. “I think everybody is disappointed that we lost today but, I’m looking forward to Friday because all the pressure is on, you know what I’m saying? It’s time to show up. I think everybody is ready.”