Wiseman waits to hear his name called in the NBA Draft

James Wiseman announced in December of 2019 he would be leaving the University of Memphis to prepare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

So will it be the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors or Charlotte Hornets?

That’s the big question heading into the NBA Draft…which of those three teams, barring a trade of course, will select former East High star and Memphis Tiger James Wiseman in Wednesday night’s virtual 2020 Draft.

MondayWiseman spoke to the media and said he’s only worked out for the Warriors and Hornets during this pre-draft process.

That’s not to say the seven footer won’t go number one to the Twin Cities but most mock drafts have Wiseman heading west to join Golden State at number two.

Wiseman also said no NBA team has asked about his eligibility issues here at the U of M. and when asked if he would change anything about his short stay in the blue and gray of the Tigers.

“I wouldn’t change anything at all. Life is about progression. Without going through adversity, how can you grow,” said Wiseman. “So I think that situation made me better as a person and as a basketball player and I wouldn’t change anything. It made me way more mature. It made me mentally tough. I’m already mentally tough but it created a chip on my shoulder just to get better. To figure out life is not always easy. It’s always ups and downs. There’s duality in everything. Just hearing my name get called is like a great opportunity for me and my family.”

The NBA Draft begins Wednesday night at 7 o’clock where Wiseman’s wait should not be long.