Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO — This week was supposed to be a Memphis Tiger reunion of sorts out at FedExForum.

Precious Achiuwa Wednesday night with the Miami Heat.

James Wiseman for back to back games this weekend with Golden State but Wiseman won’t be making the trip to Memphis, placed in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Warriors say Wiseman is out at least seven days due to contact tracing meaning his homecoming will have to wait until next year.