Winslow sees Grizzlies, Memphis as the perfect fit

HOUSTON — He was a big part of the biggest win in Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise history, Sunday’s 49 point beatdown of his hometown Houston Rockets.

More importantly, Justise Winslow is starting to show why the Grizzlies had so much faith and patience in the former Duke Blue Devil.

In just his fourth game back after missing more than a year with injuries, Winslow led the Grizzlies with 20 points in just 21 minutes, hitting 8 of his 12 shots from the field. But instead of talking about his surging game, all Winslow wanted to talk about was his appreciation for the Grizzlies and what’s become a perfect fit in his new home of Memphis.

“Top to bottom, it was a lot of love because I wasn’t in the best state. I was hurt so much, down on myself. They kind of gave me life. Gave me that energy. Helped me believe in myself and the journey that I had,” said Grizzlies’ forward Justise Winslow. “Learning to give. Learning to take less in life. Learning to be less entitled. Learning to be more selfless. It just came at a perfect time for me. Just felt like home, the city, the organization. It just really clicked to me.”

