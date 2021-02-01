Winslow closer to return and his Grizzlies debut

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 26: Justise Winslow #20 of the Miami Heat passes the ball in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Things seem to be trending up on the injury front for the Grizzlies.

Speaking to the media for the first time this year and first time since he injured a hip down in the bubble in Orlando, Justise Winslow says he’s close to making his return to the hardwood which, when it happens, would mark his Grizzlies’ debut.

Winslow has only played one game since December fourth 2019 and that was with Miami…pre pandemic. But now the hip is healthy and Winslow’s return is approaching.

“Recovery has been going well. It’s been a long process for me even since just getting traded here almost a year ago now. Battling injuries, being back healthy then going through the bubble again,” Winslow said. “Feeling great. My hip feels great. I’m really close to being back on the court. Hopefully sometime this month. I really don’t have an exact day. I’m feeling good. It’s just about kind of getting those game legs back under me and getting my wind back up.”

Winslow has also stayed busy during his rehab by finding a role on the Grizzlies bench.

“I just try to go out there and, if I see something, be vocal about it. No point in holding things in that I see out there,” Winslow said. “Just been in everyone’s ear. Been in the league for six years now, you kind of have to learn that. How can you still impact winning on all levels, even when you’re hurt.”