MEMPHIS – As the Memphis Tigers make their final push toward what is looking more and more like a second straight NCAA Tournament bid, DeAndre Williams continues to play his best basketball and some of the best basketball in the AAC.

For the third time in just over a month, Williams named the American’s Player of the Week Monday after averaging almost 20 points, eight boards, three steals and three blocks in wins over Wichita State and Cincinnati.

Williams is the only player in the league to rank top ten in both scoring and rebounding. He’s also top ten in field goal percentage and blocks.