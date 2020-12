MEMPHIS — Big news for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers and coming at the perfect time.

The NCAA’s Division One Council passing a proposal Wednesday that would make all transfers…eligible immediately.

So that means DeAndre Williams, the former Evansville star who averaged 15 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Aces last year, will make his Tiger debut tonight when the U of M opens AAC play at Tulane.

Williams has missed the Tigers first seven games with his transfer waiver in limbo.

And there you have it. DeAndre Williams is eligible for the Tigers and Penny promised to play him tonight in the @Memphis_MBB AAC opener at Tulane https://t.co/RVTGT5lgIu — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 16, 2020