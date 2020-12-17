Williams debuts as Tigers open conference play with win over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — Lester Quinones scored a season high 20 points and prized transfer DeAndre Williams made his U of M debut in the Tigers’ 80-74 AAC-opening win over Tulane.
Cleared to play just hours before tip off due to an NCAA ruling making all transfers eligible immediately, Williams brought instant energy off the bench. His first two buckets were dunks and he also drew a charge on the defensive end as the Tigers jumped out to a 24-7 lead. Williams would finish with ten points and six rebounds in his debut.
“My nerves were so all over the place because I wanted to play so bad and when they told me, I was so excited,” DeAndre Williams said. “My mom and my prep school coach were on the phone. They were excited. Everyone was excited. I just kept a positive mind the whole time I was out.”
But the Tigers big lead was short lived. They let their guard down and the Green Wave took advantage.
Tulane closed the first half on a 19 to 4 run, cutting the U of M lead to 31-30 at the break.
That’s when Quinones took over. The sophomore guard scored 14 of his 20 in the second half and former Olive Branch star D.J. Jeffries recorded his first career double double with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the U of M’s 11th straight win over the Green Wave in the first of 20 straight conference games.
“It’s a new season now. A new season started today,” said Lester Quinones. “Before in the locker room, we just yelled 20 and 0. We won so we’re yelling 19 and 0. It’s a new season for us. Conference play starts for us right now and we’re 1 and 0. We’re going to try to win them all.”
The Tigers are now off until Monday when they’ll host South Florida in their home conference opener at FedExForum.