MEMPHIS — One of the best performances by a Tiger duo in Memphis hoops history.

DeAndre Williams and Kendric Davis combined to score 68 of the U of M’s 81 points in the Tigers 81-76 win over UCF in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals from Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Williams and Davis were even better in the second half.

After Malcolm Dandridge hit a free throw at the 15:49 mark, Williams and Davis combined to score 38 straight points for the Tigers, holding off a Knights team that wouldn’t go away. 38 of Memphis’ 41 second half points.

Williams finishing with 35 points and 13 rebounds. Davis 33 to go along with 7 assists as the Tigers take their first step toward the program’s first tournament title since 2013.