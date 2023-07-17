MEMPHIS – He’s won only once on the PGA Tour and it came almost one year ago here in Memphis.

For the first time since that win in the first ever FedEx St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris was back at Southwind Monday, taking part in a meet and greet with the media.

Zalatoris, though, won’t be able to defend his title next month.

Zalatoris is 13 weeks removed from back surgery with hopes of returning to the tour sometime in October, well past this year’s playoff opener for the FedEx cup.

But that tournament clinching putt on the third hole of sudden death is still something Zalatoris thinks about often.

“I see that trophy and all my second place one’s pretty much every day when I’m walking through my house. Even though the second place trophies that I have from the majors are very motivating, it’s still pretty cool to finally get my name on one of the trophies, especially this one,” Zalatoris said. “This has been around, it’s been on our schedule for so long and has a lot of history to it.”

Zalatoris also admits that the best days for professional golf, around the globe, are still to come with the merger/partnership that’s been struck between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

That means in the very near future, big names like former Memphis winners Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson along with the likes of British Open champ Cameron Smith, will be back on tour.

That’s something Zalatoris is looking forward to.

“If you want to go win a tournament, you want to beat the best competition. Look, if you want to come out here and it was all about a dollar at the end of the day, then you probably should have been an investment banker, you know? I came out here because I wanted to be a professional golfer and win trophies and win majors. So that’s been my life goal, chasing legacy. This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was three years old. So, yeah, as much as I disagree with some of the guys and the decisions that they made, I also think that once we get everyone back under the same roof again and we’re all competing like we were, it will be better than anything that we’ve ever had in the past.”