TAMPA, Fla. — Will Levis played like a rookie, struggling with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pass rush and failing to lead the Tennessee offense into the end zone for the first time since being named the Titans’ No. 1 quarterback. Levis was 19 of 39 for 199 yards and an interception in Sunday’s 20-6 loss to the Bucs. He did not throw a touchdown pass for the second week in a row, and the Titans stalled in both of their trips to the red zone. Tampa Bay’s defense sacked Levis four times. The Bucs loaded up against the run and forced Levis to try to beat them through the air.

