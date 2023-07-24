MEMPHIS – In just over a week, Penny Hardaway and his new look Tigers will take off for the Dominican Republic where they will play three games as part of their exhibition tour of the island.

We just don’t know exactly who will be making the trip.

DeAndre Williams is still waiting on an NCAA waiver and the news could be even worse for transfer Teafale Lenard.

Not only has Lenard failed to make it to campus yet, there is a strong chance that the former Middle Tennessee star will never play for Memphis.

Academics are the issue for the defensive minded, 6’7″ junior to be.

That means Hardaway has three huge question marks on his roster at the moment. Lenard, DeAndre Williams and star recruit Mikey Williams.