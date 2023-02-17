MEMPHIS – The Tigers may have won the game against UCF but they also may have lost the league’s best player in the process, heading into what is the biggest game of the year in the AAC Sunday in Houston.

Not long after becoming the conference’s all-time leading scorer, Kendric Davis turned an ankle on the drive to the bucket.

Unable to put much weight on that right leg, Davis needed help getting to the locker room.

He spent the second half with a boot… and on the bench.

Davis also sitting out practice on Friday but that doesn’t mean he’s officially out against the second ranked Cougars.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s going back home. I don’t know how bad it really is. He put the boot on for precautionary reasons because I’m sure he wants to play in Houston,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “He got off of it as fast as he could, but it’s a reoccurring injury. It’s like the pain. You can’t take it that night, get a couple of days and you recover from it. So I’m hoping that’s what happens for him.”

The Tigers and Cougars tip off Sunday at 2 pm.