White’s late TD passes rally Memphis to 34-33 win over Bulls

Memphis tight end Sean Dykes (5) breaks away from a tackle during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White threw a pair of late touchdown passes to lift Memphis to a 34-33 win over South Florida.

After Spencer Schrader kicked his fourth field goal of the game with about 4 1/2 minutes left to extend the Bulls’ lead to 33-20, White threw a 10-yard TD pass to Sean Dykes and then a 9-yard score to Calvin Austin III with just over a minute left to go ahead before the Bulls turned the ball over on downs.

The final Memphis drives were both over 70 yards and took the Tigers a little over 2 1/2 minutes combined to complete.