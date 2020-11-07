MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White threw a pair of late touchdown passes to lift Memphis to a 34-33 win over South Florida.
After Spencer Schrader kicked his fourth field goal of the game with about 4 1/2 minutes left to extend the Bulls’ lead to 33-20, White threw a 10-yard TD pass to Sean Dykes and then a 9-yard score to Calvin Austin III with just over a minute left to go ahead before the Bulls turned the ball over on downs.
The final Memphis drives were both over 70 yards and took the Tigers a little over 2 1/2 minutes combined to complete.
- White’s late TD passes rally Memphis to 34-33 win over Bulls
- Trump won’t concede: ‘Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner’
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer
- PHOTOS: America and the world react as Biden-Harris elected
- Tennessee family sues over student’s slave assignment