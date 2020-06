Tennessee’s hard throwing lefty Garrett Crochet became the 17th player but just the fifth pitcher in Vols history to be drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft when the Chicago White Sox made Crochet the eleventh pick in the 2020 draft.

Crochet, armed with a 100 mile per hour fastball, making a name for himself as a sophomore in Knoxville when he had 81 strikeouts in 65 innings of work, finishing the year with five wins and three saves for U-T.