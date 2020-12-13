White, Memphis overcome Houston rally for 30-27 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Patterson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Memphis a 30-27 win over Houston following the Cougars’ improbable comeback.
Trailing 27-6 at the end of third, Houston’s Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes around his 19-yard scoring run in the final quarter to tie it at 27 with less than a half-minute left to play. Brady White responded to lead Memphis (7-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) on a 5-play, 46-yard drive to set up Patterson.
The Tigers were aided by a 15-yard pass interference play on Thabo Mwaniki as he defended Calvin Austin III.
