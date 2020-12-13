White, Memphis overcome Houston rally for 30-27 win

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback Brady White #3 of the Memphis Tigers throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Patterson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Memphis a 30-27 win over Houston following the Cougars’ improbable comeback.

Trailing 27-6 at the end of third, Houston’s Clayton Tune threw a pair of touchdown passes around his 19-yard scoring run in the final quarter to tie it at 27 with less than a half-minute left to play. Brady White responded to lead Memphis (7-3, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) on a 5-play, 46-yard drive to set up Patterson.

The Tigers were aided by a 15-yard pass interference play on Thabo Mwaniki as he defended Calvin Austin III.