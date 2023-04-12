MEMPHIS – We are less than three days before the Showboats make their return to Memphis and when they do, there will be a former Memphis Tiger quarterback under center.

Speaking for the first time since head coach Todd Haley named him the Showboats starter, Brady White spoke about what it means to lead another Memphis team onto the field at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday against the Philadelphia Stars.

“Very exciting, obviously. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and honored to be able to represent this city and lead the troops on the field,” White said. “But also, I feel like I deserved it and have earned the opportunity. So I’m excited to kick this thing off on Saturday.”

Showboats and Stars kick off the USFL season at 3:30 Saturday.