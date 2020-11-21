White, Austin send Memphis to 56-14 win over Lumberjacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White became Memphis’ all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin 56-14.
White’s short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine. Austin’s punt return extended Memphis’ lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter.
Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis, which has won 14 straight home games. Brevin Randle had an 30-yard interception return for a score for the Lumberjacks.
