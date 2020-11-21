White, Austin send Memphis to 56-14 win over Lumberjacks

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Memphis deputy head coach Ryan Silverfield, left, watches a replay on the scoreboard with quarterback Brady White, right, during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference championship in Memphis, Tenn. After winning their first American Athletic Conference last season, the Memphis Tigers want to make sure they do not skip a beat with Silverfield now their third different coach in six seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brady White became Memphis’ all-time passing touchdown leader, Calvin Austin III broke open the game with a 64-yard punt return and the Tigers defeated Stephen F. Austin 56-14.

White’s short pass to Tahj Washington turned into a 48-yard touchdown and gave White 82 career TD passes, breaking a tie with Danny Wimprine. Austin’s punt return extended Memphis’ lead to 35-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Austin had 117 return yards to go along with 173 yards receiving for Memphis, which has won 14 straight home games. Brevin Randle had an 30-yard interception return for a score for the Lumberjacks.