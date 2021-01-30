Wheeler leads balanced Georgia past Rebels 71-61

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – JANUARY 09: Sahvir Wheeler #2 of the Georgia Bulldogs drives to the middle during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 09, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 69″u201399. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler had 13 points and five assists to lead Georgia to a 71-61 victory over Mississippi.

The Bulldogs (10-6, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) used an 11-2 run to take a 67-55 lead with 6:07 remaining. Mississippi (8-8, 3-6) pulled within seven points with about five minutes left but didn’t get closer. Tye Fagan had 13 points for Georgia.

Toumani Camara added 10 points and eight rebounds, and P.J. Horne and Justin Kier chipped in eight points apiece and combined for all six of the Bulldogs’ steals. Jarkel Joiner had 14 points and six steals to lead the Rebels.