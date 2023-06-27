MEMPHIS – What’s next?

That’s been the big question amongst Grizzly fans since the NBA Draft. What will the Grizzlies do next with free agency set to open Friday afternoon?

Apparently– not much.

Of course, the Grizzlies big move last week was the trade for former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and while the addition of the former Celtic does leave the team with one roster spot to fill, General Manager Zach Kleiman says the Grizzlies don’t plan to make a major splash during free agency.

Things are pretty much set.

“I wouldn’t expect anything groundbreaking, necessarily from here. A major kind of swing. We really like this group,” Kleiman said. “They hold themselves to a standard of competing at the highest level, competing for championships. So, we have one spot potentially to look at but I wouldn’t expect any kind of grand addition to the team.”

While the Grizzlies may not be bringing someone in… one player is definitely heading out.

The longest tenured Grizzly, Dillon Brooks, will be playing for a new team next year and it could be a division rival of the Beale Street Bears.

NBA Insider Marc Stein says the Houston Rockets are eyeing Brooks and they have the money. Some 61 million in cap space.

A good thing because Brooks is reportedly looking for a contract above the 12 and a half million dollar mid-level exception.