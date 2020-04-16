WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational rescheduled for late July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2020 World Golf Championships- FedEx St. Jude Invitational was rescheduled for July 30 to August 2, the PGA Tour announced Thursday.

Originally scheduled for July 2 to July 5, the tournament was pushed back four weeks due to changes in the professional golf calendar amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I know the Memphis community is looking forward to hosting another FedEx St. Jude Invitational event, and the extra four weeks will go a long way in ensuring our No. 1 priority, the health and safety of all associated with the FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Greater Memphis community,” said Executive Director Darrell Smith. “As we’ve said previously, we will continue to work with the PGA TOUR and the recommendations and regulations of leading public health authorities as we go forward to ensure the well-being for all.”

Tickets for the event are on sale at WGCFedEx.com.