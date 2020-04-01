WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational remains on schedule—for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planning a World Golf Championship amid a pandemic can be a little tricky.

“It’s a very fluid situation, it’s unprecedented times, not just for us but for the entire world. We are very cognizant of that,” said WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Executive Director Darrell Smith. “Our day to day is not all that different, we are planning on putting together a tournament come July 1-5 here in Memphis at TPC Southwind. Of course we are doing it remotely, in a different setting.”

As it stands now, golf could be one of the first sports we see come back. The PGA has postponed or cancelled its events through mid-May but is slated to return for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth on May 21.

“Took the recommendations of the WHO and the CDC, understand what those recommendations are and project that out into our schedule and that is the basis of how we got our date of end of May,” Smith said.

Even though the tour schedule will look different this year, the time Smith is concentrating on centers around Independence Day.

“There’s a lot of different moving dates in the golf calendar right now,” he said. “The PGA Championship and the Masters have been postponed. There are holes within the schedule, and there are moving parts, but as it relates to us, right this second, we are totally focused on that first week in July.”

So until further notice, the only course of action is to get ready for the second annual WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.