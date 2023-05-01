MEMPHIS – What a difference a year makes for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last year, at this time, the Grizz were all the rage. Brash, cocky and talented. A small market team with big goals and pretty much everybody, this side of the Golden State Warriors…loved it.

But then came this season.

Same swagger. Different reaction. The bravado hasn’t and didn’t play the same way.

Dillon Brooks said he ‘poked bears’ then proceeded to be a liability in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies wanted all the smoke… but then couldn’t back it up. Not even close.

But maybe their postseason free fall will turn into a good thing. Maybe the Grizz will be humbled a bit.

One thing is for sure, changes are coming.

“We’re going to take a different approach, as it pertains to that next season. I think you’ll see a different approach from this team,” said Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman. “But at the same time, confidence is important. There’s nothing wrong with some level of trash talking but there’s a line. There’s a line there, certainly. I don’t think that’s lost on anyone here.”

“It’s not about talking the talk and walking the walk. You just need to walk the walk and walk the walk,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “I think the bravado and the swag and the confidence is something that you’ve got to have. You’ve got to play with that. You’ve got to have that chip on your shoulder. You’ve got to have that confidence that you go out there but there’s definitely a line that you’ve got to toe and be mindful of. So long as it doesn’t take away from the team.”