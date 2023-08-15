MEMPHIS – After two years at LeMoyne-Owen, former Grizzly Bonzi Wells is leaving Memphis to join Damon Stoudamire’s staff at Georgia Tech.

” I am extremely grateful for LeMoyne-Owen College and my athletics director William Anderson, he gave me such a great opportunity,” Wells said in a statement released by the school.

Wells went 34-and-22 with the Magicians, including 18 and 11 last year when Wells and LeMoyne-Owen lost in the second round of the SIAC Tournament.

“The Magician family is extremely grateful for Coach Wells leadership, and the success that he had with our men’s basketball program the past two seasons”, said athletics director William Anderson. “We wish Coach Wells the best in his future coaching endeavors”.