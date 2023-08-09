MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a day filled with mostly rain and thunderstorms, the field of 70 is set and ready to tee it up Thursday morning for the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In addition to the tournament’s new format, it’s added to one of the most difficults courses on the PGA Tour.

” This is a course that I really enjoy playing. I haven’t had as much success at this place as I have on other courses on tour, and so I don’t really know why that is, but I’m definitely hoping and hoping to change that going into this week,” said Scottie Scheffler.

Like Thursday’s pro-am event, the weather could be a possible factor throughout the early rounds, which has some planning for the course to play longer and the greens much slower than normal.

” We’re probably going to play preferred lies the first couple of days just because of all of the mud balls that we’re getting out there,” said Rory McIlroy. ” So I think with the softer conditions, it’s I feel like it’s going to play a little easier, especially the first couple of days”.

” The rough has always been pretty penal here, but it seems to be a lot thicker than it is in years past. You got to hit it really good out here and when you’re in position, you can score. But the second you start in the ball offline, you’re going to be penalized pretty severely for those mistakes, especially with a lot of the water holes and then, Bermuda rough going into Bermuda greens is always a challenge”.

Thursday’s first round tee’s off at 7:50 a.m. at TPC Southwind.