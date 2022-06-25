MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The newest of the Grizz NextGen were formally introduced Friday and they are ready to fully embrace the Memphis ‘grit and grind’ mentality.

The four draft picks, Jake LaRavia, David Roddy, Vince Williams Jr., and Memphis native Kennedy Chandler bring a lot of versality to the organization according to Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Of course, the biggest story Thursday night was Chandler getting traded to the Grizzlies from the Spurs with the 38th pick. The former Vols guard gets to return to his hometown and play for the team he grew up watching.

Another Memphis native Penny Hardaway was excited about the pick.

“We really need him here,” said Hardaway. “He’s going to mesh because he’s a guard who is going to push the basketball. You know how Ja is fast paced, [Chandler] is fast paced as well. And he can learn a lot from Ja, you know, and he can affect the game in a lot of ways. They probably can play together sometimes. I think they can be very dynamic.”

Hardaway said he’s known Chandler for a long time and joined him at his draft party for support.

“I’ve watched him grow as a basketball player and as a young man. Terrific game. I’m happy that he’s here with the Grizzlies. I know he didn’t go where he wanted to go. And we all know he should be way higher because of his talent, but he’s going to show the league why he should of went higher, but blessed to have him here.”