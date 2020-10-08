WATCH: Delta forces changes to the SEC schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Week three of SEC football is upon us! Host Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Delta Precautions

Weather can certainly have an effect on college football this time of the year and that’s the case this weekend with Hurricane Delta.

Missouri was set to travel to LSU Saturday night, but that game will no longer be in Baton Rouge. The teams will now clash in Columbia, Missouri. Plus, the start time for Alabama vs. Ole Miss has now been pushed back due to the storm.

WKRN Chief Meteorologist, Danielle Breezy, joins the show to share the latest on Delta.

A Stroll Down Memory Lane

It’s a moment college football fans have been waiting for, the reunion of Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin. The Crimson Tide roll into Oxford to take on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Will Kiffin break the winless streak for former Saban assistant coaches taking on the Tide?

Rolling on Rocky Top

The Tennessee Volunteers have carried momentum over from last season, stringing together eight straight wins. Now they will get the ultimate test on Saturday when they hit the road to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Will the Vols stay hot in their biggest showdown of the season so far?

Get to Know: Jimbo Fisher

This week we head to the land of the “12th Man” to find a man who knows a thing or two about coaching college football. Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher spent time at Florida State, leading the Seminoles to a National Championship in 2013, but now calls the SEC home.

Watch Southeastern Stream Live

Join Kayla and correspondents from across the SEC each Thursday this college football season at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

Fan Photos

And don’t forget to send us your fan photos at pix@wkrn.com, or submitting them in the box below. We’ll pick a fan every week and feature you on Southeastern Stream Live! So show us how you are cheering on your team this season, whether it is on the road or from your own home setup!

Be sure to send your name and the favorite thing about your team.