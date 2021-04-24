WATCH: Fans enjoy the sights and sounds of the 2021 Orange and White game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fans of the University of Tennessee football team didn’t let the weather stop them from watching the Vols take the field at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols were able to host their Orange and White game Saturday afternoon. It has been more than a year since the team was able to have a spring game like this, due to last year’s game getting canceled due to COVID-19.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with fans at the game, sharing their excitement for the Vols and new head coach Josh Heupel.