WATCH: Drew Brees talks about Saints offense, matchup with Aaron Rodgers

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Saints Quarterback Drew Brees spoke with the media to discuss Monday Night’s loss to the Oakland Raiders and previews the matchup ahead Sunday Night against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
