WATCH: Deion Sanders weekly press conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders met with the media for his weekly press conference, Tuesday. He addresses the following topics in the video above:



-Update on incident involving stolen/returned items

-Facing Jerry Rice’s alma mater (Valley)

-Story about Gatorade bath, and reflecting on first win

-Weathering ice storm before the game

-Biggest focus this week, bonding over team meals

-Scouting Mississippi Valley State

-Coaching against Valley HC Vincent Dancy (JSU alum)

-When he first learned Aikman was at the game

-Moments he’ll remember most from Sunday