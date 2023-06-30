SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Golden State Warriors have extended a qualifying offers to former Memphis Tiger guard Lester Quinones.

By extending a qualifying offer to Quinones prior to Thursday’s deadline, Golden State owns the right to match any offer sheet he may sign with another team once free agency starts on July 1st.

As a rookie Quinones with the Warriors in 2022-23, averaging 2.5 points in 4.5 minutes. The 6-5 guard appeared in 49 games (all starts) with Golden State’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, earning 2022-23 NBA G League Most Improved Player honors with averages of 20.2 points (.463 FG%, .375 3P%), 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.