MEMPHIS – On a day Penny Hardaway adds a coach, he loses a shooter.

Coveted transfer guard Kerwin Walton committing to Texas Tech Monday instead of the Tigers.

The North Carolina transfer and a talented former four star wing did have Hardaway and the U of M in his top three, but chose the Red Raiders over the Tigers and Clemson.

That leaves Hardaway still looking for a shooter… or two… to round out his roster.