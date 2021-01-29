Waiting game continues for Grizzlies’ Jackson and Winslow

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 02: Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 reacts after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — With the Grizzlies get set to finally resume their season Saturday night in San Antonio, after almost two weeks off and five games postponed, the biggest question continuing to hover over the franchise has less to due with its COVID complications and more to do with the status of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow.

The injury status of the Grizzlies two starters.

Out since the bubble in Orlando, Jackson with a torn meniscus, Winslow with an injured hip. we have seen both players getting up shots prior to Grizzly games the past few weeks, but little from the front office about their status. All they will say is everything remains on course for their return…this season.

Just not when.

Should Grizz fans be concerned? Head coach Taylor Jenkins says no.

“No concern whatsoever. I think it’s been an unbelievable plan laid out from our medical team, working closer with each player,” Jenkins said. “We’ve been taking a big picture approach. We want to make sure these guys, when they come back, they’re fully healthy.”

That is not to say Jenkins and the Grizzlies are not thinking about what a healthy Jackson and Winslow will mean for the team, down the road.

“Naturally, over the course of the season, especially when the season starts, you’re thinking about what it can look like when Jaren gets back in the rotation. Justise gets back in the rotation but obviously, we’re focused on the group right now,” Jenkins said.