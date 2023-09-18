ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball in a vintage performance as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0. It was the longest outing this season for the 42-year-old Wainwright, who struck out three and walked two. He has won consecutive starts — both against first-place teams — after going 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over his previous 11 games. The right-hander became the 38th pitcher in NL history to reach 200 wins, and the 24th major leaguer to achieve the milestone since 2000. Willson Contreras homered off Freddy Peralta in the fourth. Milwaukee lost its second straight and its magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at seven.

