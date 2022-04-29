LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, Jones transferred from USC to Tennessee for the 2020 season and started six of 10 games played for the Volunteers (22-280-12.7, three TDs receiving; 3-16-5.3 rushing; 18-398-22.1 kickoff returns). His receiving production greatly increased in 2021 (62-807-13.0, seven TDs) and he shared SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors with Alabama receiver Jameson Williams as a return specialist (23-628-27.3, one TD kick returns; 18-272-15.1 punt returns).

Jones had moved across the country when signing with the Trojans, arriving in Los Angeles after earning first-team all-state honors at Saraland High School in Alabama. As a redshirt freshman, he played in all 14 games as a reserve wideout (6-46-7.7 receiving; 5-15-3.0 rushing) and top kick returner (31-760-24.5). Jones received more work on offense as a sophomore (24-266-11.1, one TD receiving; 6-13-2.2, one TD rushing, four starts in 12 games) while still returning kicks (21-483-23.0). His work as a receiver dropped off in 2019 (6-35-5.8 receiving) but Pac-12 coaches noted his special team contributions by voting him second-team all-conference as a kick returner (29-704-24.3, one TD).